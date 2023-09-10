Trey McBride start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

While a more streamlined running approach might be expected from the Arizona Cardinals against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, there’s still room for red zone chances for second-year Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

Fantasy Football analysis: Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride

McBride earned 13 starts as a rookie, posting 29 receptions on 39 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown. He has the ability to make big plays, and it could generate better production if he improves his 2.3 per game target share in 2023.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. McBride has displayed solid route running and catching ability, but with Zach Ertz still in the fold, it’s going to be difficult for the 23-year-old to catch his stride as early as Week 1.

Ertz tore his ACL in the second half of last year, so his first-game status will be something to monitor. If he is held out of the active lineup on September 10, then McBride could step in to receive his volume.

On the flip side, the starting volume might become moot if the Cardinals’ quarterback(s) struggle against the Commanders. McBride isn’t start-worthy in any format at this point of the 2023 season in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. McBride should be avoided in smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Trey McBride

McBride is currently listed as TE27 in FantasyPros consensus rankings.

Saints TE Taysom Hill, Packers TE Luke Musgrave, and Bucs TE Cade Otton could all outperform McBride.