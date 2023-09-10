Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After finishing inside the top 50 for wide receivers in 2022, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is on track to potentially have his best season yet as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Despite being limited to 12 appearances, Brown quietly posted a successful campaign in 2022. He hauled in 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns — generating 156 PPR fantasy points (13.0 per game). The 26-year-old speedster will enter Week 1 as Arizona’s WR1, and their most prominent playmaker next to running back James Conner.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. With DeAndre Hopkins now on the Tennessee Titans, Brown is expected to see a majority of the target share in 2023. The Cardinals still need to iron out the quarterback situation before Kyler Murray returns at full health, but that shouldn’t deter fantasy managers from placing Brown in their lineups.

While it might depend on the format of the league you’re playing in this year, Brown has significant starter appeal in pretty much all of them to begin the season.

Sitting as a surefire WR1/2 in 10-14-team PPR leagues, the Cardinals will likely target the fifth-year pass catcher at a rapid rate against the Commanders. He saw at least six targets in every game except the conclusion of the 2022 season, and 10 or more from Weeks 2-5.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start. Not to keep harping on the absence of Hopkins for this season, but it’s going to have a dramatic impact on Brown’s fantasy production.

The downside right now is at quarterback. Joshua Dobbs will be throwing Brown the football in Week 1. That said, Brown should still be started as a WR2/FLEX in standard 12-14 team leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Brown currently ranks as WR32 in FantasyPros consensus rankings.

There are plenty of better options on the board — including Vikings WR Jordan Addison, Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson and Colts WR Michael Pittman.