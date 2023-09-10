Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their 2023 season with a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at home. Within that, we’ll take a look at Steelers WR Allen Robinson to determine whether or not he deserves a starting spot in your fantasy lineup for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Allen Robinson

Last year, Allen Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Los Angeles Rams, catching 33 passes on 52 targets for a total of 339 yards and three touchdowns. He’s now joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that saw limited fantasy output from its receiving corps in 2022.

Robinson is expected to be lower in the pecking order compared to other pass-catchers like wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and he could be behind options like tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris in terms of targets as well.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Allen Robinson in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Even if the matchup was great, it would be difficult to trust Robinson in this Steelers offense as the likely fourth pass-catching option on a team with limited passing output. You can safely avoid Robinson in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Allen Robinson in Week 1 standard leagues.

The matchup against the 49ers is tough, and Robinson doesn’t have many paths to fantasy production as it is. You can take a wait-and-see approach on Robinson to get an idea of how the Steelers will use him this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Allen Robinson

If you are looking for a deep receiver for Week 1, I would rather start players like Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, or Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys. Sure, none of those players are sure things, but they have more fantasy upside than Robinson in Week 1.