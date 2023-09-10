Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the San Francisco 49ers in an intriguing matchup to start the year. Below, we’ll break down the fantasy value of Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to determine whether he should be a starting option in your fantasy lineups for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett’s stats from his rookie season in 2022 don’t look great on paper. He threw for 2,404 yards, which comes out to 185 yards per game. Pickett also had nine interceptions compared to just seven passing touchdowns. However, the rookie showed some promise with his legs, racking up 324 yards with three rushing touchdowns. He seemed to improve later in the season, leaving fantasy enthusiasts optimistic that we could see a “sophomore jump” in 2023.

Start or sit in Week 1?

No, you should not start Pickett in Week 1.

Everything mentioned in the section above is true, and Pickett could be a fantasy sleeper this season. However, starting the year against the 49ers — who boast one of the best defenses in the league — isn’t the best landing spot for fantasy success.

Maybe you can stream Pickett later in the season (when bye weeks set in), but this isn’t the time.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenny Pickett

Let’s face it, the matchup is rough for Pickett in Week 1. I would rather start quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford or Derek Carr. Even Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders is someone I would start over Pickett, as Howell has a nice matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.