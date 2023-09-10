Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Elijah Mitchell has been plagued with injuries since he joined the league in 2021, playing just 16 games through his first two seasons with the 49ers. Last season’s injury in Week 1 ended up with the 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey, pushing Mitchell down the depth chart to the No. 2 running back. He’ll look to stay healthy for a full season and fight for more playing time on the field.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Last season saw Mitchell go down with an injury in Week 1, resulting in him being sidelined until Week 10. His first game back saw him run the ball 18 times for 89 yards, followed by another injury just a couple of weeks later. For now, he’s the clear handcuff for McCaffrey and will be the go-to guy if CMC gets hurt.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Mitchell in Week 1 in PPR leagues.

He’s not expected to see a giant snap share, especially with CMC ahead of him on the depth chart, though he’ll likely get some touches in each game if he stays healthy. Even then, he’s never been heavily utilized in the passing game, so he likely won’t be adding much value as a backup in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit Mitchell in Week 1 in standard leagues.

This goes the same for PPR leagues but there’s even less chance of a consistent output. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to stash him on your bench as the handcuff of one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he shouldn’t be in your starting lineup for Week 1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell is ranked 43rd on the list of RBs ahead of Week 1, with his teammate CMC ranked as No. 1 heading into the season. There are a lot of players I’d pick to start over Mitchell, including guys like Rashaad Penny, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Gainwell, who are similarly ranked.