Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown threat regardless of where he’s been. He's a big running back who typically falls forward and teams love that at the goal line. He will compliment Alvin Kamara nicely out of the backfield once Kamara returns from suspension. Here’s a look at Williams’ value in their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Jamaal Williams

Last season, Williams had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 17 touchdowns led the NFL and helped him secure a solid contract in the offseason. Williams was to utilized much in the passing game as he had 12 receptions for 73 yards. Kamara is a great running back, but he’s much better in the passing game. I expect a balanced rushing attack between Kamara and Williams once he returns.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Williams should start in all PPR leagues in Week 1.

Kamara is suspended, so Williams will be the RB1. He will lead the team in carries by a large margin with Kamara out. Josh Jacobs thrived next to Derek Carr last season and I expect Williams to do the same with Kamara out. Not as much in the passing game, but he will get the ball in the red zone a bunch as the Saints have been more passive.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Williams should start in standard leagues in Week 1.

Williams is going to be one of the top fantasy scorers through the first three weeks of the season in my opinion. He finds ways into the end zone and proved that in Detroit. In standard, it’s even better because you don't have to worry about running backs who have a good amount of receptions.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jamaal Williams

Williams is ranked 68th for FLEX options on FantasyPros. The only running back near him that I would consider starting is Brian Robinson. I think the Commanders offense needs Robinson to take on a big role this season with the young quarterback in Sam Howell taking over. They will air it out, but Robinson’s strong rushing ability allows them to be balanced.