Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson broke out in 2023. Johnson has slowly improved through his time in the NFL. But the Saints do have a strong tight end room with guys like Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham, and Taysom Hill. That could impact his numbers a bit. Here’s a look at Johnson’s value in their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

In 16 games last season, Johnson had 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. The seven touchdowns stand out from a fantasy perspective, because that was the fifth most among tight ends. Last year, Andy Dalton was throwing him the ball, so things could change now that Derek Carr is his quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Johnson should sit in PPR leagues.

I think Johnson is a solid reserve tight end to use while whoever you have is on a bye week. However, the big tight end room concerns me a bit for Johnson’s numbers. The Saints added Foster Moreau who spent a ton of time with Derek Carr playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, so there is a connection there. They also added Jimmy Graham who has had tons of success in the red zone in his career.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Johnson should sit in standard leagues.

Johnson should’ve been drafted after teams had a tight end in fantasy drafts. His touchdown number is what attracts people, but that number will go down this season. Michael Thomas also seems healthy and will play in Week 1. With Thomas and Olave on the field together, Johnson will see less targets. He’s still a good reserve tight end in standard leagues, but there should be better options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Juwan Johnson

Johnson is listed as the 124th FLEX option on FantasyPros. I wouldn't start many tight ends in a flex spot. But a few tight ends around his ranking that I would start ahead of him are Chigoziem Okonkwo, Greg Dulcich, and Hayden Hurst. these guys have a bigger role with their teams than Johnson does in my opinion. They’re the clearcut TE1 for their squads while I think Johnson gets challenged.