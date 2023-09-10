Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We’ll forgive you if you forgot all about Ryan Tannehill heading into the 2023 NFL season. The incumbent starter for the Tennessee Titans ended last season on the injured reserve list with a high-ankle sprain causing him to miss the last three games of the season—he missed five games in 2022 altogether.

But despite Tennessee drafting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round, the veteran will begin the season as their starter. On tap for Week 1, the Titans will travel to play the New Orleans Saints. Could Tannehill be a decent option in the opener for fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

In 12 games last season, Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Titans’ offense revolves around running back Derrick Henry, which lets them limit how much they have to ask of Tannehill. The addition of veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins could bolster the 35-year-old Tannehill’s performance, but he’s probably not going to look like the player we saw in 2019 or 2020.

One thing that helped Tannehill’s fantasy value in recent years with the Titans was his rushing contrition. He had seven scores on the ground in 2020 and 2021, but just two last season.

Start or sit in Week 1 leagues?

Sit. You’d be advised to avoid Tannehill this week, and probably all season, with some exceptions for grabbing him as a streamer or a bye-week replacement. While the addition of Hopkins should help the Titans, it feels like too little, too late for Tannehill’s outlook. His upside really isn’t more than two touchdowns in a game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Ryan Tannehill

There are a lot of quarterbacks, beyond the obvious ones, to start ahead of Tannehill. Two names you might consider this week are Desmond Ridder of the Falcons and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers if you’re trolling the bottom of the rankings for QB help.