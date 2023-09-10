Opening odds for Browns vs. Steelers in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns (1-0) will clash with their AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Sept. 18, at 8:15 p.m. as part of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns be favored after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers’ disappointing Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers? Let’s dig in.

2023 NFL odds: Browns vs. Steelers Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Browns -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Browns -115, Steelers -105

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 43

May 12

Opening point spread: Steelers -1

Opening moneyline: Steelers -115, Browns -105

In Week 1, the Browns pulled off the upset over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in some nasty weather. Still, it was an impressive performance from Cleveland’s defense, while the Browns’ offense was rather disappointing.

In what’s hopefully better weather, Watson and Nick Chubb should look better in Week 2, especially against a defense that surrendered 27 first-half points to the Niners in the opening game.

The Browns will, however, miss RT Tyler Conklin, who appeared to suffer a significant knee injury against the Bengals.

The Steelers probably can’t wait for their second game of the season. They arguably put up the biggest disaster of a performance in the entire NFL, getting blown out in the first half against San Francisco.

The Steelers can’t be as bad as their Week 1 performance or things could get ugly fast. We believe in coach Mike Tomlin to get his team ready for a bounce-back performance in Week 2. That being said, we’ll take the Browns and the points.

Pick: Browns