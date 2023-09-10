Opening odds for Saints vs. Panthers in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) will battle Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The two teams will meet at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN on Sept. 18.

Are Derek Carr and the Saints the big favorites on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook? Let’s dig in.

2023 NFL odds: Saints vs. Panthers Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Panthers +114

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Point total: 42.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Panthers -1

Opening moneyline: Panthers -115, Saints -105

The Saints eked out a one-point victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 thanks to a strong defensive performance from New Orleans. The Saints forced Ryan Tannehill into three interceptions while holding Derrick Henry to 63 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

Carr didn’t play great in his first start with the Saints, sure, but the offensive weapons — including Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed — looked dynamic.

The Panthers struggled mightily in their Week 1 loss to their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young showed flashes but also was intercepted twice in his NFL debut. Carolina’s defense also struggled to stop the run, allowing Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to run wild in the opening week.

The Saints appear to be the more talented team after the first week of the campaign. While Young should improve after getting a game under his belt, he could continue to struggle against a stifling Saints defense. Expect a heavy dose of Olave, Shaheed and the now-healthy Michael Thomas to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Saints