Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (1-0) take on the New England Patriots (0-1) in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 from Gillette Stadium. The Patriots fell in a close game against the Eagles in Week 1, and the Dolphins beat the Chargers.

2023 NFL odds: Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 44.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Dolphins -1

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -115, Patriots -105

The Dolphins grabbed a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to start the season. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the win. Tyreek Hill had a whopping 215 receiving yards to start the season, and Jaylen Waddle added 78.

The Patriots kept it close enough with the Eagles to have a chance at a last-second victory, but they failed to covert a fourth-and-long that would have given them a shot at the end zone. Mac Jones passed for 316 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, but the run game was somewhat lackluster in the loss.

The Dolphins’ Tua-Tyreek duo is going to be near-impossible to stop. The Pats don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with this Dolphins team, despite Miami’s struggling defense.

Pick: Miami -2.5