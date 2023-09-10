Opening odds for Commanders vs. Broncos in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Washington Commanders (1-0) in a Week 2 NFL matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

In the following sections, we’ll examine the opening betting odds for the Commanders vs. Broncos game and discuss how those odds have shifted over time, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Broncos Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Broncos -192, Commanders +160

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 41.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Broncos -3.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -170, Commanders +145

The Broncos didn’t pull off the win in Week 1, but it’s clear that 2023 Russell Wilson is not 2022 Russell Wilson — the QB passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the 17-16 loss to the Raiders. Javonte Williams had 52 yards on the ground. It’s not the most auspicious start to the Sean Payton era in Denver, but it doesn’t look as disastrous as last season.

In Week 1 of the NFL season, the Washington Commanders were 7-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals. Although they didn’t manage to cover the spread, Washington secured a 20-16 victory, thanks in part to a 10-point surge in the fourth quarter. Defense appears to be the cornerstone for the Commanders, as evidenced by their performance in Week 1, where they didn’t allow a single touchdown.

The Commanders facing Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals is very different than the Commanders facing this improved Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It will be a heavily defensive battle in Denver.

Pick: Commanders +3.5