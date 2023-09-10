Opening odds for Jets vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 17 from AT&T Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. With two teams boasting balanced rosters, it should set up more than a few must-watch matchups on both sides of the field.

Below are the odds for Jets vs. Cowboys heading into Week 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Jets vs. Cowboys Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (-110)

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Jets +130

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 46.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Cowboys -1

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -115, Jets -105

Aaron Rodgers has no shortage of experience facing the Cowboys over the years, namely during the postseason. With a receiving group headlined by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, coupled with a tandem in the backfield of Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall, it should set up an ample test for a Cowboys defense that ranked fifth in points allowed last season.

Week 2 will mark the second litmus test for a Cowboys offense that boasts Mike McCarthy as their play-caller. The job won’t be easy for Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb, as the Jets allowed the fourth-fewest points per game last season (18.6). Additionally, the Cowboys could very well get into a back-and-forth scoring affair with Rodgers now in tow for New York.

Dallas has no shortage of talent up front and in the secondary, but they’ll be equally tested by the weapons on New York’s roster. Additionally, Rodgers is as savvy as they come, even if he’s lost a step or two over the years. This will either be an entertaining shoot-out or a defense-first affair, but either way expect a close final score when it’s all said and done.

Pick: Jets +3