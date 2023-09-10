Opening odds for Giants vs. Cardinals in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the New York Giants for a Week 2 matchup in the NFL season. The game is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In the following section, we’ll examine the betting odds as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and discuss how the lines have shifted over time.

2023 NFL odds: Giants vs. Cardinals Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Giants -5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Giants -205, Cardinals +170

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Giants -5

Point total: 38.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Giants -4

Opening moneyline: Giants -195, Cardinals +165

Under the leadership of second-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are determined to prove that their trip to the divisional round of the playoffs last season was no fluke. The team has made significant investments, including a four-year, $160 million contract for quarterback Daniel Jones—a move that has garnered much attention across the league. Running back Saquon Barkley, playing on a $10 million franchise tag, is also keen to prove his worth this season.

While the Giants face a challenging schedule while trying to return to the playoffs, there’s a general consensus that a Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals is within their grasp. Given Arizona’s struggles and the talent on the Giants’ roster, this is a matchup they’ll certainly want to capitalize on.

The Arizona Cardinals began the season with some of the worst odds to win the Super Bowl, and their performance in a Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders did little to alter that perception.

Despite a valiant effort, the Cardinals fell short in a 20-16 loss at the Washington Commanders. The team’s offense, spearheaded by quarterback Josh Dobbs, is a growing concern. In their opening game, they failed to score an offensive touchdown. While the Cardinals did manage to put points on the board with a fumble return for a touchdown and three field goals, their offense will need to step up if they aim to be competitive this season.

The New York Giants appear to have a distinct advantage going into this road game, especially when considering Arizona’s offensive woes in Week 1. The Cardinals seem to be lacking in both talent and depth on offense, which could prove to be a significant hurdle in keeping pace with the Giants in Week 2. Even with the home crowd behind them, Arizona faces an uphill battle. Given these factors, our pick leans towards the Giants covering the spread on the road in this matchup.

Pick: Giants