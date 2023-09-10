Opening odds for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Fresh off dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) will travel to SoFi Stadium to take on their NFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

This will be the Niners’ second straight road game while this will be the Rams’ home opener.

How big of a favorite will the road Niners be over Matthew Stafford and the Rams? Let’s dig in.

2023 NFL odds: 49ers vs. Rams Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -265, Rams +215

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 42.5

May 12

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -150, Rams +130

The 49ers put together arguably the best performance of Week 1 in their blowout victory over the Steelers. Brock Purdy eased any concerns about his offseason elbow surgery as he continued his hot streak from last season.

While many expected the Rams to no-show in Week 1 against the favored Seahawks, Stafford and Co. looked explosive in their upset victory. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell were the surprise stars while L.A.’s defense was surprisingly stout.

The Rams surprised the NFL world with their dominating victory over the Seahawks — highlighted by Stafford’s stellar day. They’ll have a tougher time against a Niners defense that made Kenny Pickett look lost. The Rams will keep it close early, but the Niners will grind their way to covering late.

Pick: 49ers