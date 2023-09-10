Opening odds for Colts vs. Texans in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) face the Houston Texans (0-1) in Week 2. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Two rookie quarterbacks, both 2023 first-round draft picks, will take the field.

2023 NFL odds: Colts vs. Texans Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Colts -112, Texans -108

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Texans -1.5

Point total: 41

May 12

Opening point spread: Texans -1

Opening moneyline: Texans -115, Colts -105

The Colts hung around with the Jaguars for a while in Week 1, but couldn’t close out in a 31-21 loss. Anthony Richardson finished with 223 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and an interception. He bruised his knee in the game, and Gardner Minshew finished this one for the Colts.

The Texans struggled against the Ravens in a 25-9 loss, managing three field goals. CJ Stroud went 28-for-44 for 242 yards. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but he did lose a fumble.

The Colts looked like a more competitive team in Week 1, especially as they faced a talented offense in the Jags. If Richardson is healthy in Week 2, the Colts should be able to cover here.

Pick: Colts -1