Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Jaguars in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) in Week 2 of the NFL season. The two teams will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be an exciting rematch of last year’s Divisional Round matchup. The Chiefs advanced in a one-score game and went on to win the Super Bowl, but the Jaguars will be back with a vengeance.

2023 NFL odds: Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -142, Jaguars +120

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 50

May 12

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Jaguars +130

The Chiefs struggled against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 and fell 21-20. Patrick Mahomes simply could not find his receivers, going 21-for-39 for the night. Mahomes led the team in rushing yards in a disappointing night for the run game. Tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ favorite target, was out for the game with a knee injury. Kelce is “optimistic” about a Week 2 return.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags let the Colts hang around for too long on Sunday but grabbed a 31-21 win in Week 1. Lawrence was 24-for-32 for 241 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Calvin Ridley made a big splash in his return to the NFL with 101 receiving yards, and Travis Etienne grabbed 77 on the ground and another 27 in the air.

The Jags gave the Chiefs a good game last season, and as Kansas City heads to Jacksonville, this team is in great shape to keep it close yet again. The Jags’ offense looked significantly better than the Chiefs’ did in Week 1, making fewer unforced errors. I like the Jaguars to cover here.

Pick: Jaguars +2.5