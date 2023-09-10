Opening odds for Bears vs. Bucs in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Chicago Bears for their home opener in Week 2 of the NFL season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17, at Raymond James Stadium. In the section below, we’ll explore the opening betting odds for this matchup, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Bears +114

Point spread: Bears -1.5

Point total: 44

Opening point spread: Bears -1.5

Opening moneyline: Bears -120, Bucs +100

Fresh off a surprising 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high as they prepare for their home opener. The defense made some crucial plays, and quarterback Baker Mayfield — with two touchdown passes — effectively steered the team to a victory in their first game of the 2023 season. Now, the Buccaneers are eager to maintain that momentum as they host the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium.

Chicago experienced more of the same in its Week 1 opener on Sunday, getting dominated at home in a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Justin Fields-led Bears offense struggled throughout the contest and didn’t find the end zone until the end of the third quarter. Meanwhile, the defense was torched down the stretch as new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love tossed three touchdowns in the opener.

There were minimal expectations for the Buccaneers heading into the 2023 season and they’d make a statement by starting the season off 2-0. Meanwhile, the Bears cannot afford an 0-2 start to the year after last season’s disaster where they finished with the worst record in the entire league.

Pick: Buccaneers -2.5