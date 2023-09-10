Opening odds for Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are looking to bounce back from close losses in Week 1.

Below are the odds for Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Chargers vs. Titans Week 2

Point spread: Chargers -3 (+100)

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -170, Titans +142

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 46.5

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -180, Titans +155

The Chargers were on the losing end of a shoot-out with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, falling 36-34. Justin Herbert finished with 228 passing yards and one touchdown, but Los Angeles had no answer for the tandem of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins poured on 466 yards through the air, with Hill accounting for 215 receiving yards and two touchdowns himself.

The Titans lost a tightly-contested battle on the road with the New Orleans Saints, falling 16-15 despite nearly mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter. It was a peak performance from New Orleans’ defensive unit, as they did not allow a touchdown, intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third-down conversation opportunities.

Though Los Angeles has a tendency to beat themselves in close matchups, they should be motivated to climb to .500 in what appears to be a winnable matchup on paper. Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler give the Chargers the talent advantage on offense, while their defense will need to account for Derrick Henry. The Chargers struggled against the run in 2022, which gives the Titans an opportunity to keep this close. But talent should win out, meaning the Chargers notch a victory and cover the spread.

Pick: Chargers -3