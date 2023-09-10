Opening odds for Seahawks vs. Lions in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) take on the Detroit Lions (1-0) in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions pulled off a huge road win against the Chiefs to start the season, while the Seahawks

2023 NFL odds: Seahawks vs. Lions Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Lions -4.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Lions -218, Seahawks +180

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 51

May 12

Opening point spread: Lions -2

Opening moneyline: Lions -130, Seahawks +110

The Seahawks fell to the Rams in a home opener. They were favored by 4.5 going in, but Geno Smith ended the game with just 112 yards. The Rams' defense stifled the run game, as well, keeping Kenneth Walker to 64 yards on the ground.

The Lions pulled off what would have seemed impossible just a few seasons ago — beating the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1 on the road. Jared Goff and company brought their A-game to Arrowhead. Goff passed for 253 yards in the win. David Montgomery led the passing game with 74 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions head home with a huge win under their belt. If they can stuff Walker as well, I like Detroit to win this game and open the season 2-0. The Seahawks' defense let up over 300 passing yards from Matthew Stafford, and Goff should have free rein in the passing game.

Pick: Lions -4.5