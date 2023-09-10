Opening odds for Ravens vs. Bengals in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) in a Week 2 AFC North matchup. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The teams went 1-1 in head-to-head matchups last season.

2023 NFL odds: Ravens vs. Bengals Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Ravens +124

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 47.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -180, Ravens +155

The Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 25-9. Lamar Jackson passed for 169 yards and one interception. Justice Hill grabbed two touchdowns on the ground. JK Dobbins added one, as well, but tore his Achilles in the third quarter and is out for the foreseeable future. On the defensive side, Baltimore did not allow a single touchdown.

The Bengals seriously struggled offensively in Week 1, getting stuffed by the Cleveland Browns on play after play. Joe Burrow ended up getting benched in the fourth quarter. The team finished with just 82 yards in the air and 75 on the ground. They fell 24-3 to open the season despite heading into the game as 1.5-point favorites.

The Ravens will need to make adjustments in Dobbins’ absence, but the Bengals will need to make adjustments to just about everything that happened on Sunday.

Pick: Ravens +3