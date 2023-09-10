 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Raiders vs. Bills in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Raiders vs. Bills in Week 2.

By Pete Hernandez
DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 17 at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Buffalo will look to hand Las Vegas its first loss of the young season.

Below are the odds for Raiders vs. Bills heading into Week 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Bills Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -425, Raiders +330

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bills -9
Point total: 47.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Bills -7.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -340, Raiders +280

The Jimmy Garoppolo era is off to a strong start after the Raiders outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-16 victory in Week 1. Garoppolo finished with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Jakobi Meyers led Las Vegas with nine catches for 81 yards. Davante Adams added six catches for 66 yards, while Josh Jacobs finished with a quiet 48 yards on 19 carries.

The Bills will look to defend their home field in their first matchup of the season at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo proved to be exceptional when at home, finishing with a 7-1 record in front of the home crowd during the 2022 season.

Las Vegas managed to cover the spread in Week 1 while limiting Denver to just 16 points on the day. It begs the question of whether the Raiders’ defense is actually taking a leap this season, or rather the Broncos' offense continues to iron out the kinks with new play-caller Sean Payton. Regardless, the tandem of Josh Allena and Stefon Diggs should pose a much more formidable threat to what remains an unproven Raiders defense, particularly in the secondary.

Pick: Bills -9.5

More From DraftKings Network