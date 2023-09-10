Opening odds for Raiders vs. Bills in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sep. 17 at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Buffalo will look to hand Las Vegas its first loss of the young season.

Below are the odds for Raiders vs. Bills heading into Week 2, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Raiders vs. Bills Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -425, Raiders +330

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 47.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Bills -7.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -340, Raiders +280

The Jimmy Garoppolo era is off to a strong start after the Raiders outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-16 victory in Week 1. Garoppolo finished with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Jakobi Meyers led Las Vegas with nine catches for 81 yards. Davante Adams added six catches for 66 yards, while Josh Jacobs finished with a quiet 48 yards on 19 carries.

The Bills will look to defend their home field in their first matchup of the season at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo proved to be exceptional when at home, finishing with a 7-1 record in front of the home crowd during the 2022 season.

Las Vegas managed to cover the spread in Week 1 while limiting Denver to just 16 points on the day. It begs the question of whether the Raiders’ defense is actually taking a leap this season, or rather the Broncos' offense continues to iron out the kinks with new play-caller Sean Payton. Regardless, the tandem of Josh Allena and Stefon Diggs should pose a much more formidable threat to what remains an unproven Raiders defense, particularly in the secondary.

Pick: Bills -9.5