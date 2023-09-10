Opening odds for Packers vs. Falcons in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Packers are coming off a huge win over the Bears in a promising debut for Jordan Love, and the Falcons’ run game shined in Week 1.

2023 NFL odds: Packers vs. Falcons Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 41

May 12

Opening point spread: Packers -1

Opening moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105

The Packers don’t need Aaron Rodgers to beat up on the Bears — a 38-20 victory in Chicago showed that Jordan Love has plenty to work with in Green Bay. Love passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and Aaron Jones looked outstanding with 127 all-purpose yards and two scores.

The Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in a successful Week 1 campaign. Desmond Ridder was perfectly solid, going 15-for-18 for 115 yards and a touchdown. He let the run game do the work that they needed to do — rookie Bijan Robinson had 56 yards on the ground, and Tyler Allgeier grabbed 75 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson also had a receiving TD.

This should be a fun offensive matchup to watch. There were plenty of preseason questions about how the Packers would look in a post-Rodgers era, but Love and his receivers answered plenty of those questions today. The Falcons’ run game will be a challenge for the Packers, but Green Bay should be able to cover here.

Pick: Packers -1