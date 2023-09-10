Opening odds for Vikings vs. Eagles in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

The Week 2 NFL slate will kick off on Thursday night with the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) hitting the road the face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

2023 NFL odds: Vikings vs. Eagles Week 2

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Eagles, -7.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -340, Vikings +270

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 49

May 12

Opening point spread: Eagles -5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -205, Vikings +175

Minnesota dropped its Week 1 opener at home, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 20-17 setback. Quarterback Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times in the loss, fumbling twice and throwing an interception. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson went off for nine catches and 150 yards in the loss.

Philadelphia managed to hang on hold off the New England Patriots for a 25-20 road victory in their opener on Sunday. The leg of Jake Elliott was the difference maker for the Eagles in the win, going 4-4 on field goal attempts throughout the afternoon. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 22-33 for 170 yards and a touchdown on the day.

This should be a fun Thursday night matchup, pitting two of the top teams in the NFC from a season ago against each other. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles’ offense can get clicking and if Cousins can tamp down the turnovers in this matchup.

Pick: Eagles