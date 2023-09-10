Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Over the years, Tyler Boyd was one of the most reliable WR2 options in fantasy football, dipping to one of the best WR3 options, if not the best third receiver in the NFL, since the team drafted Ja’Marr Chase. But last season, Boyd’s production slipped as the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow leaned more and more on the 1-2 punch of Chase and Tee Higgins.

For fantasy football lineup decisions, the question heading into the first week of the 2023 season is whether or not Boyd can become a solid WR3 option again. The Bengals open the season with an intra-division game against the Cleveland Browns, whose secondary might have something to say about whether or not Boyd belongs in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd was targeted 82 times last season, down from 94 the year before that and 110 in 2020. He caught 58 passes in 2022, with 762 yards and five touchdowns. That was his lowest yardage total and fewest receptions since 2017.

Last year, Boyd was more of a matchup player instead of a guy you could leave in the third receiver spot in your lineup and forget about. He still had some monster games, but he also had those weeks where he was nearly invisible.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Boyd isn’t the worst start this week, considering the other options available, but there’s a risk here. If last season was truly the precedent, Boyd’s production is going to vary wildly from week to week. The biggest factor is probably the secondary. If the Bengals are going up against a weak nickel corner, Boyd is likely going to have a solid outing.

The Browns have a pretty good secondary this season, or at least they’re shaping up to. Last season in two games against the Browns, Boyd had three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup and got blanked in the second game.

I would probably find someone else more reliable to start this week in your third receiver spot, especially in smaller leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

I’d follow the same advice here for PPR leagues we outline above. Boyd still has some touchdown upside, so he’s not the worst option in deeper leagues. Still, you can probably find a steadier presence for Week 1 or at least a player with a higher upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

Adam Thielen of the Panthers is a bit of an unknown too given that team’s offense starting a rookie, but he’s a sure-handed receiver at the top of the depth chart there. Another one to consider is Romeo Doubs of the Packers, assuming he’s able to play.