Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore seems to have found a better fit since leaving the New York Jets. He wasn't used as much as he’d like to be and their struggling quarterback play was frustrating. He’s found a much better role in Cleveland and should have a strong impact on their offense. Here’s a look at Moore’s value in their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Elijah Moore

It was a bad season for Moore in 2022. In 16 games, Moore had 446 yards and one touchdown. Throughout the season, he voiced his displeasure with his role and many thought he could get traded before the deadline. However, they waited until the offseason to move him. Through training camp and the preseason, it appears he’s finally being used to his full ability in the Browns offense.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

I would sit Moore in 8-10 team leagues. He’s expected to have a good season, but there are much better options on smaller teams than to force him in. He’s a reserve I would use on bye weeks and occasionally depending on his matchup. In a 12-14 team PPR league, Moore should start as a flex option. That’s about what his fit is for the majority of those big leagues. He doesn't have the consistency of WR1 or WR2, but in the flex spot, he could give you some solid weeks.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. In standard leagues, Moore should not start. PPR makes some sense because he should see a decent amount of targets with this offense. But I don’t expect a ton of big plays from him and in the red zone, he might be a fourth option behind Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. I would stash him on the bench in standard leagues until he can produce consistent numbers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Moore

Moore is ranked 87th for FLEX options on FantasyPros. Players listed around him that I would start over him are Skyy Moore, Kadrius Toney, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rushed Bateman. I know these guys are on two teams together, but I expect them to be relied upon more in their offense than Moore. I also trust these passing offenses more than the Cleveland Browns. Kansas City is the best passing offense in the NFL, while the Ravens made some changes to their offense, and seems like their passing game will climb towards the top of the NFL.