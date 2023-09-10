JK Dobbins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a brief contract-related delay at the start of training camp, running back JK Dobbins rejoined the Baltimore Ravens in the middle of last month. Now, with the season ready to start, he’s healthy and ready to go in Baltimore’s new-look offense.

The only thing overshadowing Dobbins’ tremendous ability as a runner is his extensive injury history. After missing the entire season in 2021, he missed eight games last season. But, for now, he is by all accounts healthy and ready to start the season, the final year of his current contract. And when Dobbins is on the field, fantasy football managers have to take notice. Better still, Dobbins and the Ravens start the 2023 NFL season with a very favorable matchup against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins

Dobbins wasn’t ready to play until Week 3 last season, the first of two four-game stints. For the season, he had 520 yards on 92 carries, with a solid 5.65 yards per carry, as well as a pair of touchdowns. He finished the season much stronger than he started it, rolling up 397 yards and a touchdown between Week 13 and 16, including a pair of games with 100+ yards.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. Dobbins has never been much of a factor in the passing game—just 25 catches in 23 games. So there are definitely better options if you’re in a small, 8- or- 10-team league with a PPR format. If you’re in a larger league, he’s a good RB2 option, especially with a matchup against the Texans.

One thing that’s going to be worth keeping an eye on as the Ravens start the season is their new offense. In the past, they haven’t thrown to running backs much at all, but that could be changing with Todd Monken’s offense, which is supposed to be more balanced.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start. Dobbins is a solid choice as an RB2 in standard leagues. He’s starting the season healthy and remains Baltimore’s most dynamic running back who can do a ton of damage even while ceding carries to Gus Edwards. Plus, he could see some additional work late in the game, assuming the Ravens have things under control against Houston.

Player(s) you would start ahead of JK Dobbins

If you’re on the fence about starting Dobbins in a PPR league, one name worth considering ahead of him is Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s leading a backfield that’s mostly scrubs behind him and has a little upside in an offense that’s probably going to have to pass the ball a lot. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions is definitely going to see some work as a receiver, especially with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener on tap.