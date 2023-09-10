Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL season has finally arrived, which means fantasy football managers will spend all day Sunday in front of their TVs and phones, constantly refreshing their phones to see if their lineup choices paid off.

Selecting a lineup is never an easy thing, especially in Week 1 when there are so many unknowns throughout the league. Who will take a big step forward? Will players have fully recovered from injuries? Will somebody have a sophomore slump? So many question marks swirling around in the heads of fantasy managers before that 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Those questions remain when talking about the FLEX position, especially in the case of Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. Here’s what you need to know when you consider adding him to your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cleveland Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones is entering his fourth year in the NFL. He was an absolute stud coming out of Michigan, but that college production has yet to translate to the pro game. 2022 was his best season as a pro, but it still wasn’t great. He had 839 total yards receiving and three scores, both career highs for him. He hauled in 61 catches on 96 targets, also career highs for Peoples-Jones.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. We’d probably want to sit Peoples-Jones here. The Browns are going up against a tough defense in the Bengals and he’s working with a quarterback he does not have an established relationship yet in Deshaun Watson.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit him for the same reasons as above.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Donovan Peoples-Jones

Marvin Mims is a player we’d look at to start in the flex role instead of Peoples-Jones. He’s got Russell Wilson throwing him the ball and is in Sean Payton’s offense. Mims has always been a pass-catcher with raw skills, we’ve just been waiting to see him put it all together for the Broncos.

They take on the Raiders on Sunday.