Rachaad White start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings. In this article, we’ll examine the fantasy potential of Buccaneers RB Rachaad White and discuss whether he’s a reliable choice for your Week 1 fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

Last season, Rachaad White gained momentum towards the end, challenging then-starter Leonard Fournette for the top running back position. With Fournette no longer part of the Tampa Bay roster, White has solidified his role as the undisputed RB1. He is now backed up by Chase Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker, making him the clear-cut option for the team.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Yes, you should start White in Week 1 PPR leagues.

White’s upside could be limited while playing for a bad offense in Tampa Bay. However, fantasy football is a game of opportunity, and White should have that in spades while enjoying a clear RB1 role.

Remember, White had 5+ receptions in five of his last seven regular season games in 2022, and that pass-catching ability gives him a nice boost in PPR formats.

Go ahead and plug White in as a confident RB2 in 12-14 team leagues, and he’s also a solid RB2 or FLEX play in smaller leagues that have 8-10 teams.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Yes, you should start White in Week 1 standard leagues.

All of the analysis above also applies to standard leagues. You won’t get the boost for receptions, but White’s ability to rack up yardage on the ground or through the air is still a nice luxury to have in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rachaad White

White is in a similar fantasy tier as running backs like Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks and Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers, although I would start those two over White.

For the FLEX spot, I would start receivers like Tyler Lockett, DJ Moore, and maybe even Christian Watson over White in PPR leagues.