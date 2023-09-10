Cade Otton start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

For the opening week of the 2023 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings. In this piece, we’ll examine the fantasy viability of Buccaneers TE Cade Otton, exploring whether he deserves a spot in your Week 1 fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Last season, Otton secured 42 catches on 65 targets, which resulted in 391 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 16 games. It’s worth noting that much of this production came while sharing the field with fellow tight end Cameron Brate. Now that Brate has left the team, Otton is set to take on the undisputed TE1 role for the Bucs.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Cade Otton in Week 1 PPR leagues.

As noted earlier, Otton will be the TE1 for Tampa Bay. However, there’s a chance the Bucs have a bottom-five offense this season with Baker Mayfield under center. For that reason, it’s difficult to trust Otton, and he’s probably better off on the waiver wire — even in bigger leagues with 12-14+ teams.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Cade Otton in Week 1 standard leagues.

There are much better options at the tight end position in Week 1. Otton should see plenty of snaps, but his floor/ceiling combination is relatively low for fantasy purposes. On top of that, his opponent (Minnesota) wasn’t too bad against the tight end position last season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cade Otton

Tight ends like Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears, and Dalton Schultz of the Houston Texans make for better fantasy plays in Week 1.