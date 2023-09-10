Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Last year, Tyler Allgeier burst onto the fantasy scene last year when he came out of nowhere to record a 1,035-yard season rushing to finish the year as RB22. But he’s now in a bit of a precarious situation due to the presence of rookie Bijan Robinson. With that in mind, here’s a look at if you should start him in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Despite only scoring four touchdowns last season, Allgeier ended 2022 as a bonafide top running back option in what was a weird Falcons offense. He had six games where he finished with more than 70 yards rushing and was also a semi-viable option in the passing game with 16 receptions. He made the most of each of his runs too, as he finished the year with a whopping 4.93 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. While Allgeier was great last year, there’s no telling how the presence of Robinson will impact his fantasy standing this year. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has preached that his team will be playing “positionless football,” which sounds cool but no one knows what it means just yet. While there was a lot of video at Falcons camp of Robinson lined up as a wide receiver, the Falcons drafted Robinson eighth for a reason, and it’s for him to get touches.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. Same logic applies. While Allgeier’s ranking is a little higher in standard leagues because he’s not a huge threat out of the backfield, the presence of Robinson should still relegate him to your bench until we get an idea of how he’ll be used in Atlanta’s new-look offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Allgeier

Fantastypros has Allgeier ranked as the No. 123 flex option, where he’s around untested rookies like Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and lower-tier veterans like Darius Slayton. There’s no way you should be starting Allgeier in a running back position and the only way he should sneak into your lineup as a FLEX option is if you don’t have a wide receiver you don’t want to take a chance on.