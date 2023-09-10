CJ Stroud start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In a move that was a surprise to absolutely no one, No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud beat out incumbent Davis Mills for the starting quarterback job for the Houston Texans. The former Ohio State quarterback has been tasked with being the future of the franchise moving forward, but he’ll face a solid test in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. Is the matchup worth starting Stroud in fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB CJ Stroud

Stroud is coming off a three-game preseason stretch in which he went 11-of-18 for 89 yards with one touchdown and an interception in eight series. The good news is that while he’s entering his first real NFL action in Week 1, he only played with the starting unit throughout the preseason, which means he’ll have some semblance of continuity with those around him.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Stroud may or may not be worth a roster spot to begin the season, but he’s far too risky of a play in Week 1. Keep in mind that the former Buckeye will be leading a Texans offense that ranked 31st in total yards per game (283.5), 31st in rushing yards per game (86.8), and tied for 30th in points per game (17.0) last season. Brandin Cooks was their leading pass catcher and has since departed for Dallas. It’s tough to see the value in Stroud when he’s lacking in weapons around him.

If you’re playing in a smaller league then there will surely be better options ahead of you to start over Stroud. Even in larger leagues, while Stroud may be worth a stash on your roster, he’s far from a decent play in Week 1, especially since he’ll be on the road against a Ravens team that should play inspired at home.

Player(s) you would start ahead of CJ Stroud

If you find yourself in a true pickle and are desperate for a quarterback, the likes of Kenny Pickett, Brock Purdy, or Jimmy Garoppolo would be safer plays than Stroud. All three have ample weapons around them, and in the case of Pickett and Purdy, have starting experience in their respective offensive systems. Even Garoppolo has experience working with Josh McDaniels, while conversely, Stroud enters his first true NFL test of his career.