Tank Bigsby start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their 2023 season with an AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. In this article, we’ll focus specifically on Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby to help you decide whether to start or sit him in your Week 1 fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby had a promising preseason and is set to start the year as the RB2 on Jacksonville’s depth chart, right behind Travis Etienne. The dynamics of this backfield are still unfolding, but Bigsby seems to have carved out a role for himself, where he’ll likely receive limited, but somewhat consistent carries to begin the season. While Etienne is known for his big plays and receiving skills, Bigsby could potentially serve as the team’s go-to rusher between the tackles and may even get some goal-line opportunities. This scenario would maximize his fantasy value, but only time will reveal how the situation will evolve.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Yes, you should start Bigsby in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Of course, it depends on the size of your league. If you are in smaller leagues with 8-10 teams, then there are probably better options available than Bigsby. However, if you are in 12-14+ team leagues while looking for a reasonable FLEX play, Bigsby makes sense as a viable fantasy option.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Yes, you should start Bigsby in Week 1 standard leagues.

You could argue that Bigsby has more value in standard leagues, as his fantasy impact will be somewhat touchdown-dependent, hoping that he will see red-zone attempts instead of Etienne. The matchup looks good, as the Colts were tied for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs last season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tank Bigsby

I would start Samaje Perine of the Denver Broncos, AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers, and Dalvin Cook of the New York Jets over Bigsby in Week 1. That’s only because these options are considered somewhat “safer” for fantasy purposes.

However, the Jacksonville running back is in a similar conversation, and the first game could go a long way in seeing how the Jaguars will utilize him this season.