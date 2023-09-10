Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In the first week of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their home turf. In this piece, we’ll evaluate the fantasy prospects of Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison, and whether he deserves a starting spot in your Week 1 fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

Selected 23rd overall in the first round by the Vikings, Addison is poised to fill the void left by veteran WR Adam Thielen’s departure. The rookie from USC should make an immediate impact on Minnesota’s offense, potentially receiving a significant number of targets right from the start. However, it remains to be seen how seamlessly he will fit into the Vikings’ passing game, and where he will slot into the pecking order alongside other pass-catchers like Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, KJ Osborn, and others.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Yes, you should start Addison in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Addison slots in as a fine WR2, WR3, or FLEX option in 12- to 14-team leagues. If you are in a smaller league with only 8-10 managers, then the rookie receiver is more of a borderline starter at the FLEX spot in PPR leagues.

Still, the expected volume in there, and the matchup against Tampa Bay (who allowed the 7th most fantasy points to WRs last season) looks decent enough.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Should you start Addison in your Week 1 standard leagues? Well, it depends.

If you are in a larger league with 12-14+ teams, then Addison could be useful as a WR2 or FLEX option, even without the benefit of PPR scoring.

If you are in smaller leagues with 10 or less managers, then it is difficult to advocate Addison as a starter in your WR2 or FLEX spots — especially without PPR scoring.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

In PPR leagues, players like RB Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs and RB Alexander Mattison of the Vikings are better options in the FLEX spot.

When comparing Addison to other receivers, I would rank Christian Kirk, Mike Evans, and Michael Pittman Jr. slightly ahead of the rookie for Week 1.