KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In this article, we’ll turn our attention to assessing the fantasy potential of Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn. We’ll explore whether he’s worthy of starting in your standard or PPR fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn has been a steady producer in the Minnesota passing game over the last two seasons, hauling in 50 receptions for 655 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2021, followed by 60 catches for 650 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022.

He did that while serving as the team’s third receiver, which will likely be his role again in 2023. Despite that, it remains to be seen where he falls in the pecking order for QB Kirk Cousins. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson are likely ahead of him, and TE2 Josh Oliver could steal a few targets from Osborn.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. You should not start Osborn in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Osborn posted a few really nice games in 2022. However, he was inconsistent for most of the season. That likely won’t change in 2023, and now he could have more competition for targets with Addison and Oliver joining the Vikings. Go ahead and sit Osborn in Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. You should not start Osborn in Week 1 standard leagues.

If you are not starting Osborn in PPR leagues, then it probably doesn’t make sense to give him the nod in standard leagues either. Go ahead and leave Osborn on your bench, even if you are in larger leagues with 14+ managers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of KJ Osborn

Wide receivers like Curtis Samuel of the Washington Commanders, Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys, and DJ Chark of the Carolina Panthers serve as better fantasy options in Week 1.

I would also start a running back like Rashaad Penny of the Philadelphia Eagles over Osborn in the FLEX spot, even in PPR leagues.