Michael Pittman start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

In Week 1 of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars, the favorites to win the AFC South — according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Below, we’ll focus on Colts WR Michael Pittman to help you decide whether to start or sit him in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman

Last season, Michael Pittman secured 99 catches on 141 targets, accumulating 925 yards and four touchdowns. It’s worth noting that the Colts ran through several quarterbacks last year, which often impacted Pittman’s efficiency.

With a 25.6% target share from last season, the expectation is for Pittman to be even more productive this year. The key to unlocking his potential lies in establishing a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The talent and opportunities are already in place; now it’s just a matter of building that connection.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Yes, start Pittman in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Pittman checks in as a solid WR2 in leagues with 12-14 teams, and he’s a WR2/3 or FLEX play in smaller leagues with 8-10 fantasy managers.

Pittman played in one game against the Jaguars last season and came through with 13 catches on 16 targets for 134 yards.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Yes, start Pittman in Week 1 standard leagues.

The rationale provided above with PPR leagues also applies here. The Jaguars ranked middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Pittman

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a similar fantasy option to Pittman. However, I like Evans’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings a little more, so I would lean in that direction.

I also like the upside of Jahan Dotson against a subpar Arizona Cardinals defense.

On top of that, Cam Akers and James Connor are FLEX options that I would start ahead of Pittman.