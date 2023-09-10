Bryce Young start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Bryce Young era in Carolina has officially arrived. The rookie signal-caller was named the starter shortly after his last preseason game. Head coach Frank Reich believes that Young is ready to go and give the team their best chance to win.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Carolina Panthers, QB, Bryce Young

Young played in all three preseason games and he looked better each week. In his final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, he completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. He played in a few drives and did enough to show the coaching staff he’s ready. There will be some growing pains with a rookie quarterback, but it’s clear he gives the team the best chance to win. Rookie quarterbacks are thrown into the fire starting from Day one in the NFL, and you can see signs right away whether or not a guy will be successful.

Start or sit in Week 1?

Start Young in Week One against the Atlanta Falcons. Normally a rookie quarterback in Week One isn’t a good idea, but the Falcons ranked 25th in the league against the pass last season. If the Panthers’ offensive line can keep him upright, then he should be able to pick apart the Falcons’ defense. The Falcons upgraded their defensive line in the offseason, but it remains to be seen if they will be good enough to dominate a game. Look for Young to target the experienced Adam Thielen a lot early as he tries to settle into the flow of things.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bryce Young

If you’re looking for guys to start aside from Young, take a look at Jordan Love for the Packers, who has looked good in the preseason and is expected to have a big season. Two other guys to consider are Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets and Derek Carr of the Saints. Both guys are with new teams and are expected to have a rebound from last season. The Jets have a lot of hype, but Rodgers also has several weapons at his disposal, so expect him to have a big season. Carr has Chris Olave and Michael Thomas returning as well.