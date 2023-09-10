Evan Hull start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts need their backfield to step up ahead of their Week 1 regular season affair against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jonathan Taylor will at least miss the Colts’ first four games on the PUP list, so rookie Evan Hull appears to have significant upside for starting RB duties.

With Zack Moss downgraded to doubtful, Hull will be the only remaining Colts running back next to Deon Jackson. But can you trust the rookie in his NFL debut?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB, Evan Hull

Hull doesn’t have the biggest frame for a modern NFL running back, but he certainly has the skill level. He finished No. 10 on Northwestern’s all-time leading rushing list with 2,417 yards, and eighth in yards from scrimmage (3,268). During the Colts’ preseason stretch, Hull posted 20 touches for 71 yards and one touchdown over three appearances.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

YES. While it isn’t always the smartest decision starting a rookie running back in Week 1 of the NFL season, (playing with another rookie at quarterback), but we might have value for PPR leagues in this scenario.

Depending on how head coach Shane Steichen divvies up the carries between Hull and Jackson, it appears that at least one of them (if not both) could record double-digit touches. The Colts activated Jake Funk from the practice squad, but outside of that, there is virtually no competition for rushing work this week.

Hull and Jackson shared the opportunities fairly well in the preseason, and each of them found the end zone in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s worth noting that Hull outcarried Jackson (6-to-4) in that game, and made the most of it with 25 rushing yards. Don’t be surprised if it winds up being a big debut for Hull. He’s worth a start in deep 12-14 team PPR leagues as an RB3/FLEX for those who missed out by drafting Taylor.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

NO. While Hull has a rushing/pass-catching ability that resembles the likes of Christian McCaffrey, but don’t get too carried away with that comparison.

That said, even with limited running back options for the Colts, we can’t encourage starting Hull or Jackson in anything beyond PPR or half-PPR deep leagues. It would be best to watch how this backfield irons itself out for a couple of games, but either RB warrants standard fantasy consideration.

Players you would start ahead of Evan Hull

With the exception of Bijan Robinson, Hull will have arguably the most anticipated debut among rookie ball carriers. However, it’s mainly because the Colts are currently desperate at running back. If you have another option, such as a Rashaad Penny or Jaylen Warren, then it would be best to go that route if possible.