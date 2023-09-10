Who is projected to advance in NASCAR playoffs following Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up the second race of its playoffs and Tyler Reddick has secured advancement. He took home the checkered flag at the Hollywood Casino 400, which guarantees him a spot in the round of 12. Daniel Suarez led late and looked like he might prevent a playoff driver from winning, but Reddick surged past for the win.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the Hollywood Casino 400?

Reddick was the big winner, but Kevin Harvick made a big move as well. He swapped places with Martin Truex, Jr. and holds the 12th and final spot in the projected second-round field. The final race of the first round will be next weekend at Bristol.

Kyle Larson Tyler Reddick Denny Hamlin William Byron Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Ross Chastain Chris Buescher Christopher Bell Joey Logano Kevin Harvick

On the bubble

Martin Truex, Jr. Bubba Wallace Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Michael McDowell

Who earned playoff points at Hollywood Casino 400?

Reddick secured points and advancement with the win. Kyle Larson claimed points for his Stage 1 win and Brad Keselowski did so for his Stage 2 win.