NASCAR starting lineup: How Hollywood Casino 400 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Kansas Speedway pole

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday at Kansas Speedway with the second race of the round of 16. Christopher Bell claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday for the Hollywood Casino 400 and Kyle Larson will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.

Bell earned the pole last week while Larson claimed the checkered flag. Larson automatically qualified for the round of 12 with the win and any new winners this week in Kansas and next week in Bristol will also advance.

Denny Hamlin opened as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. Hamlin finished 14th in qualifying and dropped to +550 odds. Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. had opened at +550, right behind Hamlin, but are now co-favorites at +450. Truex, Jr. is starting in the second row on Sunday.

Chase Elliott was one of the big movers in the odds, improving from +2200 to +1400 with his fourth-place finish in qualifying. Michael McDowell will start seventh and improved from +25000 to +13000.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.