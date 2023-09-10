 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Hollywood Casino 400 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Kansas Speedway pole

Christopher Bell claimed his second straight pole position in the Cup Series playoffs. We break down what it means for Sunday’s race and odds movement.

By David Fucillo
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DEWALT Perform &amp; Protect Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues on Sunday at Kansas Speedway with the second race of the round of 16. Christopher Bell claimed pole position in qualifying on Saturday for the Hollywood Casino 400 and Kyle Larson will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET.

Bell earned the pole last week while Larson claimed the checkered flag. Larson automatically qualified for the round of 12 with the win and any new winners this week in Kansas and next week in Bristol will also advance.

Denny Hamlin opened as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. Hamlin finished 14th in qualifying and dropped to +550 odds. Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. had opened at +550, right behind Hamlin, but are now co-favorites at +450. Truex, Jr. is starting in the second row on Sunday.

Chase Elliott was one of the big movers in the odds, improving from +2200 to +1400 with his fourth-place finish in qualifying. Michael McDowell will start seventh and improved from +25000 to +13000.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Christopher Bell 20 +750 +900
2 Kyle Larson 5 +450 +550
3 Martin Truex Jr 19 +450 +550
4 Chase Elliott 9 +1400 +2200
5 Tyler Reddick 45 +700 +900
6 Ross Chastain 1 +1800 +1600
7 Michael McDowell 34 +13000 +25000
8 Austin Dillon 3 +10000 +25000
9 William Byron 24 +750 +750
10 Bubba Wallace 23 +1200 +1200
11 Joey Logano 22 +2800 +2200
12 Brad Keselowski 6 +2800 +2200
13 Chris Buescher 17 +2800 +1600
14 Denny Hamlin 11 +550 +450
15 Daniel Suarez 99 +5000 +8000
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +8000 +15000
17 Ryan Blaney 12 +3500 +2200
18 Austin Cindric 2 +30000 +40000
19 Erik Jones 43 +10000 +15000
20 Kevin Harvick 4 +2800 +2000
21 Carson Hocevar 42 +30000 +25000
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +20000 +25000
23 Alex Bowman 48 +6000 +3000
24 Corey LaJoie 7 +60000 +50000
25 Aric Almirola 10 +25000 +25000
26 Chase Briscoe 14 +25000 +25000
27 Cole Custer 51 +90000 +100000
28 Ryan Preece 41 +30000 +40000
29 Harrison Burton 21 +50000 +50000
30 Justin Haley 31 +40000 +40000
31 J.J. Yeley 15 +90000 +100000
32 Todd Gilliland 38 +90000 +100000
33 Ty Dillon 77 +90000 +100000
34 Sheldon Creed 78 +90000 +100000
35 Kyle Busch 8 +1800 +1400
36 Ty Gibbs 54 +4500 +3500

