How to watch NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series race and when at Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in action on Sunday with the second race of the Cup Series playoffs. The field is at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The race gets started at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. The race should run a little over three hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Denny Hamlin entered qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He won the May Kansas race, marking his third career win at the track. He moved to +550 after qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr. and last week’s winner, Kyle Larson followed at +600, but have moved into co-favorite status at +450. Bubba Wallace won this race a year ago and is +1200 to repeat as champ.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Martin Truex Jr 19
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Tyler Reddick 45
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 Austin Dillon 3
9 William Byron 24
10 Bubba Wallace 23
11 Joey Logano 22
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Chris Buescher 17
14 Denny Hamlin 11
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Austin Cindric 2
19 Erik Jones 43
20 Kevin Harvick 4
21 Carson Hocevar 42
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Alex Bowman 48
24 Corey LaJoie 7
25 Aric Almirola 10
26 Chase Briscoe 14
27 Cole Custer 51
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Harrison Burton 21
30 Justin Haley 31
31 J.J. Yeley 15
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Sheldon Creed 78
35 Kyle Busch 8
36 Ty Gibbs 54

