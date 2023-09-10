How to watch NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR is back in action on Sunday with the second race of the Cup Series playoffs. The field is at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The race gets started at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. The race should run a little over three hours.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Denny Hamlin entered qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He won the May Kansas race, marking his third career win at the track. He moved to +550 after qualifying. Martin Truex, Jr. and last week’s winner, Kyle Larson followed at +600, but have moved into co-favorite status at +450. Bubba Wallace won this race a year ago and is +1200 to repeat as champ.

2023 Hollywood Casino 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP