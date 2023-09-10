Justice Hill, Gus Edwards worth waiver wire add in fantasy football ahead of Week 2

Baltimore Ravens starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and could not return to the game. He will undergo further testing, but the initial thought is that he tore his Achilles. This would sideline him most of the season, if not the entire thing. It’s expected that backup RBs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards would be next in line to get additional work.

The first week of the NFL season brings football back to our TVs and lineup decisions for fantasy football rosters. While you may still be coming off the recency of your fantasy football draft, it is time to look at the first round of waiver wire pickups for this season. Usually, you want to target players filling in for early injuries or having vastly different usage in the offense than was anticipated.

Ravens RB Justice Hill: Week 2 waiver wire

Hill looks like the running back of the two to target despite both deserving of an add. Mainly because once Dobbins went down, Hill was the first one sent into the game and immediately had a two-yard touchdown. Edwards did successfully convert a two-point attempt right after. Hill was back in the backfield for another two-yard score later in the quarter.

With about 14 minutes left to go in the game, Hill has five carries for 11 yards and two scores, while Edwards has four carries for 22 yards. Neither running back has been targeted in the passing game.