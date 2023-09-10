Tyler Allgeier worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons opened the 2023 season with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and got plenty of production of their running backs in the win. While rookie tailback Bijan Robinson had a productive day in his NFL debut, it was second-year backup Tyler Allgeier who actually led the team in rushing.

Below, we’ll take a look at Allgeier’s day in Week 1 and why you should pick him up off the waiver wire for their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier: Week 2 waiver wire

Allgeier had 15 carries for 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, also adding three receptions for 19 receiving yards in the win. Both of his touchdowns notably came in the red zone as he figures to play a prominent role in the Falcons’ red zone offense this season (sorry Robinson managers).

Allgeier is rostered in 55% of Yahoo leagues and 45% of ESPN leagues, so prospective fantasy managers will want to submit a waiver bid on him immediately before he gets snatched up.