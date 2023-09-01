Pakistan vs. India: Picks, predictions, how to watch Asia Cup group stage match

Pakistan and India will meet in the group stage of the 2023 Asia Cup Saturday morning, with the contest set to start at 5:30 a.m. ET. There’s rain in forecast in Kandy which could delay proceedings a bit, but the match is expected to be completed. Pakistan are coming off a win over Nepal in the first game. This is India’s first match of the tournament.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV, with a livestream available on willow.tv. If you’re watching online, you’ll likely need to log in with your cable provider information.

Pakistan vs. India

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Pakistan: +155

India: -195

Moneyline pick: India -195

Pakistan come into this game in fantastic form, although not much can be really gathered from a contest against Nepal. India have some questions in the lineup, especially with KL Rahul ruled out as he recovers from an injury.

Babar Azam looks to be in great form after scoring 151 in the opening match, but there wasn’t really much around him until Iftikhar Ahmed launched at the end. Pakistan’s middle order, like India’s, hasn’t been the most consistent in the one-day game. India’s top order players have gotten some time off after being benched in the West Indies series, so those guys will have to prove that was the right call ahead of a critical World Cup in October. The build-up for that starts Saturday, which should push Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and company to be at their best.

Navigating Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the key for India. He’s become one of the best bowlers in the world and can torpedo this entire lineup. I’ll back India to solve this bowling attack and get through Afridi’s overs relatively unscathed in what should be a confidence-boosting win.