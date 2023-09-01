How to watch Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup group stage match on TV and live stream

Pakistan and India will renew their rivalry in cricket Saturday in the group stage of the 2023 Asia Cup. The contest will take place at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka and is expected to begin at 5:30 a.m. ET. These sides last met in the T20 World Cup in the group stage, with India winning by four wickets. Pakistan won their opening Asia Cup match against Nepal. This is India’s first match of the competition.

There is some rain in the forecast, which could delay the start of this contest. Babar Azam will look to continue his fine form after scoring 151 against Nepal, while Iftikhar Ahmed will hope to replicate his finishing style after scoring 109 off just 71 balls. On the India side, KL Rahul is out while he recovers from an injury. We’ll see who replaces him, and who India ultimately decides to play as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup Match Info

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv

Moneyline odds: Pakistan +155, India -195