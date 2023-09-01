Printable drafting cheat sheet for 2023 standard fantasy football leagues

The 2023 NFL season start in less than a week when Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff face off on Thursday night. There will be plenty of fantasy implications in that first bout, but we’re still thinking longterm, as many fantasy football drafts will take place between now and then.

We’ve had an eventful preseason, with trades, injuries, and buzz moving rankings around as we decipher what’s noise and what’s actionable information. We’ve got Cooper Kupp and his balky hamstring mucking up the first round. Jeff Wilson’s injuries have cleared a path for Raheem Mostert in a strong offense, but we know his injury history could easily come back to haunt. The feud between Colts owner Jim Irsay and star running back Jonathan Taylor ended with Taylor missing the first four games on the PUP list. That situation remains one that could linger even after the four games. Thankfully Josh Jacobs ended his holdout with a pay bump this season and is right back in the top running backs. Hopefully you got a bit of a discount if you drafted him earlier.

Overall it’s been a preseason like many and the news will only keep flowing as we get into the action, but for now, we’ll have to go with what we know and draft away! Good luck!

Standard Drafting Tiers — 9/1 — PDF Download

Standard Drafting Tiers — 9/1 — Google Doc