Printable drafting cheat sheet for 2023 PPR fantasy football leagues

Welcome to the 2023 fantasy football draft weekend! We are now officially under a week away from Week 1 kicking off on Thursday night. We get to see the world champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions, which could be a a tasty appetizer for fantasy football this season.

But before we get there, we need to draft our teams. My favorite way to draft is using a tier sheet that separates each position into grouping of similarly valued players. You know, tiers. There has been plenty of news to move rankings and tiers around this preseason. Jonathan Taylor won’t play the first four games and who knows if he’ll play after he comes off the PUP list. Dalvin Cook went to New York solely to hurt Breece Hall’s value, while the ghost of Ezekiel Elliott is trying to haunt Rhamondre Stevenson up in Foxboro. Cooper Kupp had a setback with his hamstring, which sounds pretty bad, especially when you consider just how awful the Rams are going to be this season. And that’s just the tip of the NFL fantasy news iceberg!

You can check out the tiers below by downloading a printable PDF file or copy and pasting from the Google doc so you can move players around as you see fit. Good luck in your drafts!

PPR Drafting Tiers — 9/1 — PDF Download

PPR Drafting Tiers — 9/1 — Google Doc