Pick on the Moneyline for Phillies-Brewers on September 1

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies hook up in Wisconsin on Friday for a possibly playoff preview as both teams look to improve their positioning in the playoff picture.

Philadelphia Phillies (-125, 7.5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Phillies give Zack Wheeler the start on the mound, who’s 3.59 ERA is deceiving as the advanced numbers show a different story with a 3.01 fielding independent with 10 strikeouts per nine innings with 1.7 walks and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed.

While the advanced numbers show positivity for Wheeler, he does enter Friday’s start having allowed at least three runs in six of his last 11 starts and has to face a Brewers offense that has improved since the trade deadline.

Since August 3, the Brewers have ranked seventh in the league in runs per game with just over 5.4 per game, but do have to face a Phillies team registering 6.6 runs per game in this span, which is third among MLB teams.

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta will look to shut the Phillies down, who enters pitching the best he has all season long with three runs or fewer allowed in 11 of his last 12 starts with seven total runs allowed in his last six starts with nearly 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.56 fielding independent in this stretch.

The Brewers also back up Peralta with the National League’s second-best bullpen since the All-Star Break, registering a 2.93 ERA while the Phillies bullpen has a 3.68 ERA in that span, which is fourth in the National League in that span.

With the Phillies offense having a pretty big fall off on the road, averaging 5.2 runs per game with a .270 batters average at home compared to 4.6 runs per game and a .251 road batting average, Peralta and the Brewers bullpen will guide the team to a victory on Friday.

The Play: Brewers +105