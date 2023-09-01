Report: ACC presidents vote to add Cal, SMU, and Stanford

School presidents and chancellors of the Atlantic Coast Conference have voted to add the University of California-Berkeley, Stanford University, and Southern Methodist University to the league, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The three schools will officially join the league beginning in 2024. Cal and Stanford will reportedly take a reduced share of the ACC’s media revenue upon their arrival while SMU will outright forego any media revenue for its first seven years in the league. The addition of these schools brings the conference’s future membership up to 17 in football and 18 in other sports with the inclusion of Notre Dame.

With the Pac-12 experiencing a mass exodus last month, questions immediately surfaced about the futures of the leftover schools in Cal and Stanford, as well as Oregon State and Washington State. Group of Five leagues like the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference emerged as potential landing spots, but reports began surfacing about the ACC having interest in the two Bay Area schools. With 12 of the 15 full-time members of the league needing to vote yes on expansion to make it official, Cal and Stanford reportedly came up just one vote short as Clemson, Florida State, NC State, and North Carolina all voted no. These four schools have been dissatisfied with the ACC’s current grant of rights agreement and in recent months, FSU has made the most noise about potentially leaving the league.

Over the next few weeks however, the ACC presidents re-opened discussions about Cal and Stanford with SMU being included into the conversation. As a G5 program in the aforementioned AAC, SMU was willing to exchange receiving no television revenue for the opportunity to play in a Power Five league. The school’s deep donor pockets will reportedly cover any losses. The ACC determined that the addition of these three schools at reduced shares could bring an additional $72 million in annual revenue and with today’s vote, they made their westward expansion official.

The ACC now joins the Big Ten and Big 12 as the only true coast-to-coast leagues with institutions in the Eastern, Central, and Pacific time zones. While it will not dissuade power institutions like Clemson and Florida State from trying to leave within the next few years, it at least somewhat stabilizes the league with three solid schools being added to the mix. Cal and Stanford in particular will have to navigate travel in regards to its Olympic sports now that most of their conference peers are literally on the other side of the country.

This now leaves Oregon State and Washington State as the two remaining Pac-12 members without a home as that league is now effectively dead. The two programs are currently being courted by both the AAC and MWC and we should find out their fates in the coming weeks.