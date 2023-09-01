Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Brewers on Friday, September 1

The Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) will look to continue growing their lead over the top National League Wild Card spot on Friday when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59), who are doing their best to hold onto their slim lead in the National League Central. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-5, 3.59 ERA) to the mound, while the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.95). First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Phillies are slight -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Brewers are -105 underdogs. The total is set at 7.5.

Phillies-Brewers picks: Friday, September 1st

Injury report

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suárez (right hamstring strain)

Brewers

SP: Adrian Houser (right elbow effusion), SP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement), OF Blake Perkins (left oblique strain), RP J.C. Mejía (right shoulder inflammation), DH Jesse Winker (back spasms), RP Aaron Ashby (left shoulder), CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Freddy Peralta

Wheeler’s been among baseball’s best pitchers in the second half, as he’s tallied a 2.68 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP and a 7.0 K/BB ratio (56 K’s, 8 BB’s) over 53 2/3 innings since the All-Star break. He’s coming off a strong start where he allowed one run on three hits in seven innings against the Cardinals, and has gone seven innings in all three of his last starts.

He’ll line up against Peralta, who has been just as hot in the second half. Peralta’s tallied a 2.49 ERA in eight second half starts, and that ERA would be even lower had he not allowed six runs to the Braves on July 21 (his only loss of the second half). He’s coming off a start where he allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Padres, and finished August with a 2.10 ERA.

Over/Under pick

While both starters enter Friday red-hot, I still like this over, only because of how low it is. Both of these offenses have some pop and have batters who have had success against the opposing pitchers. I think it’ll clear the over, but not by much.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Wheeler and the Phillies pick up a big win over another NL playoff team. The Phillies are a Wild Card team in name only by virute of being in the same division as the Braves, and I think they’ll show how complete a team they are with a win over a good Brewers team.

Pick: Phillies